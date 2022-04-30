Severe storms possible for Southern Colorado Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Last week we talked about storm season making a return to Southern Colorado. We’ve been up and down with temperatures and the wind and all that fun stuff since. Another round of storms will be possible as we move into Sunday.

First off: Saturday is looking great -- if you’re getting out, should be no problem. Winds will be a lot lighter too. Here’s a look at the forecast below

Looking a little closer into Sunday, we’ll likely see most of the day stay dry. Meaningful storm moisture won’t move in until later in the day, around 5pm. If you’re looking to spend time outside, you should be just fine through the late morning and very early afternoon hours.

The Storm Predication Center has highlighted the HWY 50 corridor and points south in a “slight risk” category. It’s a level 2 out of 5 on that scale. Basically from this, you just need to know there’s a higher chance for a nasty storm in the yellow, and a slightly lower chance (for a storm that could be just as nasty) in the green.

Below, you can see how our weather models are predicting what the radar might look like as storms fire into the late evening. Most of this stuff looks to get going around 6pm. The lighter greens over Colorado Springs and Pueblo indicate more “virga” activity -- those storms that fire, but never get the rain to reach the ground. Much like last week though, a spotty storm can’t be totally ruled out along I-25.

Storms over the Southeast Plains will have a richer moisture and a good bit of upper-air shear in place as these storms roll through... the more moisture and shear you have, the better chance a storm has to mature and produce greater impacts. There’s a chance that hail could be up to 1″ in diameter and storm outflow winds could approach 60+ mph! Flood and tornado threat should remain low, but with the amount of shear in place a brief spin up is possible, especially closer to the Oklahoma panhandle.

So... what’s the rest of the week look like? Well, we might see a storm or two linger Monday morning in the Pikes Peak Region... doesn’t look like a ton of moisture with it-- we’ll dry out on Tuesday. Beyond that, there’s a storm to keep a close eye on for Wednesday. This looks like it might be one of our best chances we’ve seen in quite a while for a good soaking rain (snow possible above 6,500 ft). Still several days out, but there are some indications Southern Colorado could get a nice drink of water Wednesday night and into Thursday. Storm track, speed of the storm and moisture availability will be some of the things we have to account for... all three of those subject to change as the data becomes clearer in the coming days.

