Rockies snap skid in 10-4 victory over Reds

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Colorado Rockies generic graphic(MGN)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies bats awoke in the second half of Friday’s series over against the Cincinnati, winning 10-4 and snapping a four-game losing streak.

Colorado (11-9) third baseman Ryan McMahon hit a 3-run home run in the 5th inning to give the Rockies a 4-1 lead. They would score nine unanswered runs to push the lead to 10-1 heading into the 9th inning. Eight of 10 Rockies who appeared in the lineup on Friday contributed at least one RBI.

Rockies starter Anthony Senzatela had a quality start on the mound, throwing 6.1 innings while only allowing 1 ER, striking out one.

