Advertisement

PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100
Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting and house fire in El Paso County Thursday night
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner,...
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery
Smoke visible on Fort Carson property 4/14/22. View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Cam at 4 p.m.
Large fire on Fort Carson now 75% contained
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Spotty storms return Sunday
Much quieter today