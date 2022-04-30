Advertisement

Murray, Porter on mend, eager to provide lift next season

Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., from left, Jamal Murray and forward JaMychal Green watch...
Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr., from left, Jamal Murray and forward JaMychal Green watch Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:47 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets sorely missed point guard Jamal Murray and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. this season.

They tried to make it back for the playoffs. But they weren’t ready physically or mentally. Not to compete on the playoff stage as the Nuggets were eliminated by Golden State in five games. Now, they have an entire summer to heal.

Murray will continue to recover from the torn ACL he suffered last April and Porter from another back surgery. They’re eager to get this team back to where they envisioned - as an NBA title contender.

