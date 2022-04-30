Motorless Morning happening Saturday at Garden of the Gods Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorless Morning kicks off once again on Saturday, April 30.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has offered two Motorless Mornings a year in Garden of the Gods Park. This event does not allow motor vehicles in the park from 8 a.m. until noon.

During the event, guests should park in the following areas:

Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street),

Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs)

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).

Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main garden will be available upon request for those who need it

The event is free and open to the public, and all park rules and regulations apply.

At noon, the park reopens to motor vehicles.

