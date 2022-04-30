Advertisement

Motorless Morning happening Saturday at Garden of the Gods Park

Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless...
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless monday” event on Saturday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Motorless Morning kicks off once again on Saturday, April 30.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department has offered two Motorless Mornings a year in Garden of the Gods Park. This event does not allow motor vehicles in the park from 8 a.m. until noon.

During the event, guests should park in the following areas:

  • Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 30th Street),
  • Garden of the Gods Trading Post (324 Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs)
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (corner of 30th Street and Gateway Road).
  • Designated parking for persons with disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main garden will be available upon request for those who need it

Those with disabilities can park at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center (1805 N 30th Street) and request a shuttle into the park.

The event is free and open to the public, and all park rules and regulations apply.

At noon, the park reopens to motor vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting and house fire in El Paso County Thursday night
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment
Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Wind-fallen tree injures homeowner in Boulder County
Mail
All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings...
Garage, 3 other buildings burned, cause under investigation
Starting Sunday watering will only be allowed three days a week before 10AM and after 6PM.
WATCH - Colorado Springs watering restrictions start Sunday