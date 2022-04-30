Advertisement

Garage, 3 other buildings burned, cause under investigation

By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings Friday night. Crews responded to the area near South 21 Street and Broadway Street for the fire.

Crews say the main part of the home was not burned. One power-line was down when crews arrived.

The homeowner tells 11 News they believe this could be arson, and the people living inside the home were in the process of being evicted.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

