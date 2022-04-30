CSU Ram Trey McBride selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KKTV) - Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

McBride was the 55th pick. McBride’s hometown is Fort Morgan and is the reigning Mackey Award winner. During CSU’s Pro Day, McBride’s unofficial 40-yard dash time was 4.54. McBride was the first CSU Ram to surpass 1000 yards in a single season and is the new Mountain West record holder for yards by a tight end in a single season.

𝐓𝐄𝟏 is off the board❗ You're gonna love this guy, Arizona Cardinals! Posted by Colorado State Football on Friday, April 29, 2022

