CSU Ram Trey McBride selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KKTV) - Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.
McBride was the 55th pick. McBride’s hometown is Fort Morgan and is the reigning Mackey Award winner. During CSU’s Pro Day, McBride’s unofficial 40-yard dash time was 4.54. McBride was the first CSU Ram to surpass 1000 yards in a single season and is the new Mountain West record holder for yards by a tight end in a single season.
