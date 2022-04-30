Advertisement

CSU Ram Trey McBride selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (85) is upended by Hawaii defensive back Chima Azunna (0)...
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (85) is upended by Hawaii defensive back Chima Azunna (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Darryl Oumi)(Darryl Oumi | AP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KKTV) - Colorado State tight end Trey McBride was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.

McBride was the 55th pick. McBride’s hometown is Fort Morgan and is the reigning Mackey Award winner. During CSU’s Pro Day, McBride’s unofficial 40-yard dash time was 4.54. McBride was the first CSU Ram to surpass 1000 yards in a single season and is the new Mountain West record holder for yards by a tight end in a single season.

𝐓𝐄𝟏 is off the board❗ You're gonna love this guy, Arizona Cardinals!

Posted by Colorado State Football on Friday, April 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting and house fire in El Paso County Thursday night
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment
Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
Wind-fallen tree injures homeowner in Boulder County
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department held the first “motorless...
Motorless Morning happening Saturday at Garden of the Gods Park
Mail
All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings...
Garage, 3 other buildings burned, cause under investigation
Starting Sunday watering will only be allowed three days a week before 10AM and after 6PM.
WATCH - Colorado Springs watering restrictions start Sunday