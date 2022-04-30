Advertisement

Crews contain small grass fire in Boulder County Saturday

By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, crews were able to contain a small grass fire that broke out near Marshall Road on South Foothills Highway just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews say the fire was approximately 20 yards in size.

A Boulder Police Officer working the area of the Marshall Fire burn scar, was first on scene. A wildland engine from Mountain View Fire responded and was able to extinguish the fire with no other resources needed.

Fire personnel say the fire had been smoldering in the marshy area below the powerlines for a few hours and sustained high winds throughout the evening which likely caused power lines to spark and the subsequent fire.

