All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new digital format for how individuals receive mail.

Effective immediately, all personal inmate mail (including letters, photos and drawings, etc.) will no longer be accepted at the Pueblo County Jail. The mail must be sent to an address in Texas where it will be scanned into a digital format and sent to those who are in custody electronically. The inmates will be able to read the mail on a tablet.

Officials say the change in mail delivery is a “result of the inmates now having access to portable tablets paid for by inmate service fees”.

Since the new process was implemented, the issue of drugs coming into the jail has been eliminated. Inmates can also get phone calls, texts, religious materials, law library, books, and streaming of entertainment videos on the tablets.

All inmates have received the notification of the change.

To send mail to someone in Pueblo County Jail, you must now address the item as follows:

Pueblo County Jail

Inmate Full Name – Inmate Booking Number

PO Box 2966 PMB#35803

San Antonio, TX 78299-2966

To find the booking number of someone in custody, go to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s webpage and go to the inmate lookup page.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.