Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From May 1 to Oct. 15 there are limitations when it comes to how you can use water in Colorado Springs.

Starting this Sunday, “water-wise” rules will be in effect.

“Water-wise rules help us all to responsibly use a limited resource,” a message on the Colorado Springs Utilities website reads. “After all, we’re a growing community in a semi-arid climate. And, we’ve learned that we can maintain vibrant, healthy landscapes in our community with responsible watering practices.”

6 Key Water-wise Rules

You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days.

From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.

Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.

Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.

Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose.

Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

Violators could be fined up to $100.

Click here for more on the rules along with tips for watering your yard.

