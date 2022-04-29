Advertisement

Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100

Water restrictions.
Water restrictions.(Pixabay/MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - From May 1 to Oct. 15 there are limitations when it comes to how you can use water in Colorado Springs.

Starting this Sunday, “water-wise” rules will be in effect.

“Water-wise rules help us all to responsibly use a limited resource,” a message on the Colorado Springs Utilities website reads. “After all, we’re a growing community in a semi-arid climate. And, we’ve learned that we can maintain vibrant, healthy landscapes in our community with responsible watering practices.”

6 Key Water-wise Rules

  • You may water up to three days a week. You choose the days.
  • From May 1 to Oct. 15, water before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to reduce evaporation.
  • Don’t let water pool on hard surfaces or flow down gutters.
  • Repair leaking sprinkler systems within 10 days.
  • Use a shut-off nozzle when washing anything with a hose.
  • Clean hard surfaces (such as driveways, sidewalks and patios) with water only if there is a public health and safety concern.

Violators could be fined up to $100.

Click here for more on the rules along with tips for watering your yard.

