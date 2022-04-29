UCCS holding benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday; launching displaced scholar fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Faculty at UCCS are holding a benefit concert Saturday, April 30 to support Ukraine and celebrate their music and culture. The concert will be held in the Shockley-Zalabak Theatre at the Ent Center for the Arts. It starts at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature Ukrainian and American musicians from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, the Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble, Colorado College Chamber Chorus, Ormao Dance Company, Women’s Reflection Quintet, UCCS Faculty, and Siuzanna Iglidan.

“What this kind of brutal violence does is try to erase the people and erase their culture and erase their identity. But this is a way to celebrate it and to lift it up and share it with people here,” said Organizer, Haleh Abghari.

Dr. Eugenia Olesnicky is a biology professor at UCCS and is helping out with the concert. Her family is from Ukraine.

“It’s an opportunity for people to really engage with the Ukrainian culture and really get a better appreciation for who we are. Not just because we’ve been invaded and are under attack, but because we have a beautiful culture,” said Dr. Olesnicky.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the UN Refugee Agency and Razom, which provides medical aid to Ukraine.

Funds will also go to the UCCS Displaced Scholars Support Fund. This is is a new initiative the university is launching during the concert to help support displaced scholars including academics, teachers, and students. Organizers say this fund will help those affected by any sort of crisis, including war and natural disasters.

“It’s really nice that we can support people’s careers. It’s one thing for these refugees to have food and water, but also let’s try to support them for their identity right as an academic as well,” said Dr. Olesnicky.

You can purchase tickets for the concert here. The cost ranges from $35-$100 dollars.

