19 residents displaced following an apartment fire Friday

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire near North Academy Boulevard and North...
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to a fire near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:08 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department says almost 20 people will be displaced following an apartment fire Friday morning. The call came in before 5 a.m. This happened near North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Crews on scene say two apartments were on fire when they arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no one was injured. Firefighters say a 4-plex was affected and that the two top apartments have fire damage while the two bottom apartments have smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is helping residents who were displaced.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says the cause of the fire is accidental careless disposal of smoking material.

