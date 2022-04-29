Advertisement

Police: Man arrested, facing Sexual exploitation of a child charges

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:17 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody and is facing charges for the sexual exploitation of a child. Police identified him as Jimmy Edward Garcia.

Officers executed a warrant around 2:30 p.m. Thursday near North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. This arrest reportedly comes after a “lengthy online undercover investigation into the Sexual Exploitation of a Child”. Officers say evidence found during the search warrant led to the arrest of Garcia.

Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond pending an appearance before a judge.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

