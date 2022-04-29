More than 1,600 volunteers serve Pikes Peak region during Spring 2022 CityServe Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COSILoveYou is hosting the Spring CityServe 2022 on two consecutive Saturdays, April 30th and May 7th.

Previously CityServe has been in the fall, but due to great success and community engagement, COSILoveYou has added an additional opportunity for residents to serve.

Right now there are more than 1,600 volunteers signed up to serve. Volunteers will be spread throughout the Pikes Peak region doing tasks like weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement for teachers, dropping off care packages, cleaning, landscaping around local fire stations, sorting donations, etc.

