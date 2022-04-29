Advertisement

More than 1,600 volunteers serve Pikes Peak region during Spring 2022 CityServe Day

COSILoveYou is hosting the Spring CityServe 2022 on two consecutive Saturdays, April 30th and May 7th.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:12 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COSILoveYou is hosting the Spring CityServe 2022 on two consecutive Saturdays, April 30th and May 7th.

Previously CityServe has been in the fall, but due to great success and community engagement, COSILoveYou has added an additional opportunity for residents to serve.

Right now there are more than 1,600 volunteers signed up to serve. Volunteers will be spread throughout the Pikes Peak region doing tasks like weeds, painting, picking up trash, making cards of encouragement for teachers, dropping off care packages, cleaning, landscaping around local fire stations, sorting donations, etc.

For more information on Spring CityServe, click here.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water restrictions.
Water-wise rules for Colorado Springs start this weekend, violators could be fined $100
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a fire that burned a garage and three other buildings...
Homeowner, Renters speak out hours after garage fire
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Severe storms possible for Southern Colorado Sunday
Mail
All personal inmate mail no longer accepted at Pueblo County Jail, new process introduced

Latest News

Smoke visible on Fort Carson property 4/14/22. View from the KKTV Cheyenne Mountain Cam at 4 p.m.
Large fire on Fort Carson now 75% contained
Spotty storms return Sunday
Much quieter today
Few storms out east
Few storms out east
A single-engine plane crashed at the Pueblo Memorial Airport Saturday morning.
Single-engine plane crashes at Pueblo Memorial Airport Saturday
Severe storms possible for Southern Colorado Sunday