Son charged with murder in stabbing death of father

A Minnesota man has been charged with murder in the death of his father. (KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:21 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A son has been charged with murder after his father died from being stabbed in Minnesota.

Authorities said Steven Earle died while undergoing surgery Wednesday night. His son, 24-year-old Travis Earle, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and appeared in court Friday morning, KEYC reported.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call from Steven Earle around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Travis Earle was waiting for them and acknowledged he had stabbed his father.

The complaint says Steven Earle was “covered in blood” when authorities arrived. Court documents allege a disagreement regarding a cable subscription being canceled led to the incident, with Travis Earle allegedly taking a knife in Steven Earle’s possession and subsequently stabbing him with it.

“I can tell you that he was stabbed multiple times. On a preliminary post-mortem it’s hard because they’re still going through processing things, in the torso area primarily then I think he had an additional wound in his leg as well,” said Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Earle’s bail has been set at $2 million with no conditions and $1 million with conditions. His next court appearance will be May 12 in Blue Earth County.

