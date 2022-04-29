Fort Carson soldiers first in U.S. Army to test-fire Javelin missiles with Stryker mount system

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) -Thursday was a historic day for the Mountain Post in Colorado. Fort Carson soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team with the 4th Infantry Division became the first active duty soldiers in the nation to test out a different system for firing Javelin missiles.

Media and other soldiers were invited to watch the training held on Fort Carson. A video of the training can be viewed at the top of this article.

Six crews went through hours of simulations before the test-fire. Then the soldiers fired off 12 Javelin Missiles with the Common Remote Weapon Station-Javelin system (CROWS-J). It is a mount that attaches to the top of Stryker vehicles. This allows the gunner to safely launch the missiles while inside the Stryker. Traditionally, soldiers use a shoulder mount to launch the Javelin missiles.

“To be on an elevated, protected surface while firing this anti-tank round is very exciting and it means more survivor-ability for our soldiers,” said Captain Jacob Poag, Infantry Officer with the 2nd Brigade.

Soldiers say this system also allows for easier mobility.

“With the addition of the CROW-J system we are the most modernized striker unit in the United States Army,” said Poag.

As of Thursday, 87 Strykers at Fort Carson are now equipped with this mount.

“There’s a demand for the Strykers to have anti-tank capabilities all across the world. So no matter what location, we’re just trying to be the most ready brigade possible to go out and deploy these weapon systems at range,” said Poag.

Soldiers say this will allow them to be more lethal in combat.

