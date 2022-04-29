Advertisement

Driver identified in fatal crash east of Downtown Colorado Springs

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have identified the man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and East Bijou Street on April 4, 2022.

As officers arrived they found an individual with serious life-threatening injuries. That person was identified as 79-year-old Michael Levan. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The initial investigation found a Mazda was traveling north on South Academy Boulevard. The driver of the Mazda attempted to make a left turn onto Bijou Street and was reportedly hit by a red VW sedan traveling south on South Academy Boulevard. Officers say the Mazda then hit another VW sedan that was sitting at the red light waiting to head east on Bijou Street from South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says speed is being considered as a possible factor in this crash, but remains under investigation.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, Major Crash Team detectives were notified that the driver. Levan, succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect believed to be dead after shelter in place, shots fired turned house fire in eastern El Paso County
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

4.29.22
Strong Wind Friday
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Driver involved in 3-vehicle crash in early April dies from injuries
File Graphic (KWTX)
Woman reportedly shoots into door of a Colorado Springs Apartment
File Graphic (KWTX)
Construction vehicle reportedly stolen, crashes into multiple buildings causing $100,000 in damage