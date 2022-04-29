Driver identified in fatal crash east of Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have identified the man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash at the the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and East Bijou Street on April 4, 2022.

As officers arrived they found an individual with serious life-threatening injuries. That person was identified as 79-year-old Michael Levan. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The initial investigation found a Mazda was traveling north on South Academy Boulevard. The driver of the Mazda attempted to make a left turn onto Bijou Street and was reportedly hit by a red VW sedan traveling south on South Academy Boulevard. Officers say the Mazda then hit another VW sedan that was sitting at the red light waiting to head east on Bijou Street from South Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says speed is being considered as a possible factor in this crash, but remains under investigation.

On Friday, April 15, 2022, Major Crash Team detectives were notified that the driver. Levan, succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the crash.

