Construction vehicle reportedly stolen, crashes into multiple buildings causing $100,000 in damage

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:24 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Early Friday morning, Colorado Springs Police responded to multiple damaged businesses.

During the investigation, police say a construction vehicle was stolen and was used to drive into several businesses along West Colorado Avenue and caused “lots of damage”. The estimated damage is around $100,000.

Colorado Avenue from Walnut Street to 7th Avenue was closed for several hours due to multiple gas meters being damaged in the process.

All roads are back open and the stolen vehicle has been recovered. No arrests have been made.

