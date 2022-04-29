‘Brown-out’ conditions close part of Highway 50 in Colorado on Friday

LAMAR, Colo. (KKTV) - Many people are familiar with white-out conditions closing roads during a snowstorm, but not everyone is aware of “brown-out” conditions.

On Friday, Colorado State Patrol announced Highway 50 just west of Lamar was closed in both directions due to brown-out conditions. The conditions are tied to a dust storm. 287 south of Lamar was also closed to Springfield.

Click here for updates from CDOT. According to CDOT, there was zero visibility as of 5 p.m.

Lamar is about 120 miles east of Pueblo.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.