Arrest made in connection with the murder of a man in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old man in Pueblo.

Pueblo Police publicly announced the arrest of Raymond Apodaca on Friday. Apodaca is suspected of killing 36-year-old Victor Trujillo on April 15.

The body of Trujillo was found just before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of E. 3rd St. Trujillo died at the scene.

As of Friday evening, Apodaca was being held without bond and the investigation was ongoing.

