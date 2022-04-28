WATCH LIVE : Smoke visible from 1,300-acre fire on Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people in the Penrose area reached out to 11 News after they started seeing smoke in the area of Fort Carson on Thursday.

The calls started just after 4 p.m. on Thursday. An official with Fort Carson confirmed there were at least two fires. One of the fires was small and nearly contained by Friday. The second fire had burned about 1,300 acres as of 5 p.m. on Friday.

It isn’t clear if the fires are tied to Javelin missile testing that occurred earlier in the day.

This article likely won’t be updated. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on smoke that was visible in the area from miles away. Last time this article was updated, there were no concerns tied to either fire.

Fort Carson currently has three active fires. Smoke is visible in north Pueblo County, particularly from Pueblo West. We have received multiple 9-1-1 calls but the fires are not in Pueblo County. If you see fire in Pueblo County, please call 9-1-1. — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) April 28, 2022

