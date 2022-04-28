WANTED: 2 people sought in Colorado following the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are wanted following the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

The shooting happened on April 10 when the child reportedly got a hold of a handgun and shot himself. On Thursday, Fort Collins Police announced charges were filed and two people are wanted.

“Fort Collins Police detectives investigated to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” part of a news release reads. “After processing the scene, gathering evidence, and conducting interviews, they learned that Roy’s mother, Rosinetta Mackall, 40, had taken the handgun out earlier that day. Mackall left the unsecured weapon laying in an area frequently accessed by her children. Several hours later, Roy picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself.”

Mackall is charged with child abuse resulting in death along with unlawful storage of a firearm. When Detectives interviewed Mackall’s husband, Ron Matthews, he allegedly lied and tampered with evidence. Matthews is suspected of attempting to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence.

“While people will be held accountable for their reckless actions, nothing can bring back this little boy. Justice feels like a hollow word in cases like this, but each of us can honor Roy’s life through our own actions,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda according to the news release. “If you own guns, always keep them secured. Talk to your family and friends about safe storage and handling. Please remember Roy and take responsibility.”

The arrest warrants were signed on April 21.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 970-416-8043.

