Vehicle hits bridge at I-25 and MLK; northbound I-25 down to 1 lane

MLK Bypass and I-25 on April 28, 2022.
MLK Bypass and I-25 on April 28, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is down to one lane at the MLK Bypass after a large vehicle hit the bridge, causing an undetermined amount of damage.

Police strongly encourage drivers to avoid the area.

The bridge allows vehicles under 16 feet and 4 inches to travel under it.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

