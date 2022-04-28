Vehicle hits bridge at I-25 and MLK; northbound I-25 down to 1 lane
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:43 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is down to one lane at the MLK Bypass after a large vehicle hit the bridge, causing an undetermined amount of damage.
Police strongly encourage drivers to avoid the area.
The bridge allows vehicles under 16 feet and 4 inches to travel under it.
