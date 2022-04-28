Vehicle hits bridge at I-25 and MLK; northbound I-25 down to 1 lane

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is down to one lane at the MLK Bypass after a large vehicle hit the bridge, causing an undetermined amount of damage.

Police strongly encourage drivers to avoid the area.

CSPD is on scene of a traffic accident at i25 and HWY 24 bypass. NB I25 is down to one lane. Take alternate routes if you can. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 28, 2022

The bridge allows vehicles under 16 feet and 4 inches to travel under it.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.