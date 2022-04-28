Advertisement

Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 28 de Abril

By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT
Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting and house fire in El Paso County Thursday night
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Starting Sunday watering will only be allowed three days a week before 10AM and after 6PM.
WATCH - Colorado Springs watering restrictions start Sunday
4/29/2022
WATCH: Apartment fire caused by smoking displaces 14 adults and 7 children
Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (85) is upended by Hawaii defensive back Chima Azunna (0)...
CSU Ram Trey McBride selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft
4/29/2022
WATCH: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting that occurred in Pueblo on April 15
04/29/2022
WATCH: Suspect named in Castle Rock homicide investigation