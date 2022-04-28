Advertisement

President Biden to speak at Naval Academy graduation

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:01 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation and commissioning ceremony next month, the academy announced Thursday.

The ceremony for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 27 at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

More than 1,000 students will graduate. Most will be commissioned as officers to serve at least five years, either as Navy ensigns or 2nd lieutenants in the Marine Corps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect believed to be dead after shelter in place, shots fired turned house fire in eastern El Paso County
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015 photo, a honeybee works atop a zinnia in Accord, N.Y. A shipment...
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
Faculty at UCCS are holding a benefit concert Saturday, April 30 to support Ukraine and...
UCCS holding benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday; launching displaced scholar fund