Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

WATCH: Possible hazmat situation in a Colorado Springs neighborhood
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department was investigating a possible hazmat situation in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

At about 2 p.m., an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy was handling a civil service matter when the deputy noticed something that could be a potential Hazmat concern. The sheriff’s office was not able to elaborate on what concerned the deputy.

When 11 News arrived at the scene at about 2:05 p.m., a house was blocked off by tape on the corner of S. Cascade Avenue and Dorchester Drive. The neighborhood is southwest of where I-25 cross S. Nevada Avenue. The public is asked to not cross the tape, however there is no known danger to the public.

In the latest update from CSFD, the substance that was discovered was, “not dangerous in its current form.” The investigation is going to be handled by the El Paso County Sheriff’s office.

