Advertisement

Nuggets go cold from 3, eliminated from playoffs in Game 5 loss to Warriors

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, is defended by Golden State Warriors' Draymond...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, is defended by Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green, right, and Andrew Wiggins during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KKTV) - The Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs following a 102-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in Game 5 of the opening round.

The Nuggets committed 15 turnovers and finished 6-29 on 3-pointers. Warriors guard Steph Curry scored 30 points, including a layup with 30 seconds to go to seal the game for Golden State.

Denver center Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists in a losing effort. Golden State wins the series 4-1 and will advance to face either (2) Memphis or (7) Minnesota in the next round.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect believed to be dead after shelter in place, shots fired turned house fire in eastern El Paso County
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

The Denver Broncos pay tribute to Demaryius Thomas on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bart Young)
Manning family creates scholarship fund at Georgia Tech to honor Demaryius Thomas
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during...
RB Melvin Gordon return to Broncos on 1-year deal
Colorado Avalanche logo
Kane scores 3 as Oilers beat Avs 6-3, clinch playoff spot
Air Force generic logo
Air Force baseball thrashes Fresno State 21-5