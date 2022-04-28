Nuggets go cold from 3, eliminated from playoffs in Game 5 loss to Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KKTV) - The Denver Nuggets were eliminated from the NBA playoffs following a 102-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday in Game 5 of the opening round.

The Nuggets committed 15 turnovers and finished 6-29 on 3-pointers. Warriors guard Steph Curry scored 30 points, including a layup with 30 seconds to go to seal the game for Golden State.

Denver center Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 19 rebounds and 8 assists in a losing effort. Golden State wins the series 4-1 and will advance to face either (2) Memphis or (7) Minnesota in the next round.

