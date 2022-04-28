Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected DUI driver was arrested early Thursday morning after crashing into a motorcycle and killing the rider.

The collision happened around midnight Thursday on Marksheffel between Drennan Road and Space Village. When officers arrived, they found a sedan that had flipped over several times and a wrecked motorcycle. The rider was deceased at the scene.

Police arrested the driver for DUI before transporting them to the hospital for treatment. The severity of the driver’s injuries has not been reported.

Marksheffel was closed for several hours in both directions between Drennan and Space Village. It reopened around 10:30 a.m.

The driver and motorcycle rider have not been identified.

