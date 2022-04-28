14-year-old boy missing from Monument area found safe

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (4/28, 4:45 a.m.): Natsuo Bugg has been found safe!

PREVIOUS (4/27, 6:30 p.m.): Monument Police are hoping for help from the public with locating a 14-year-old boy who reportedly ran away.

The department says Natsuo Raymos Bugg is “high functioning autistic” and has not had proper administration of necessary medication. He was last seen Wednesday morning at about 6:30.

Bugg was reported missing from a home along Blizzard Valley Trail, a neighborhood south of the downtown Monument area.

Police believe he could be in the Mt. Herman area to the west of Monument. If you have any information on his location you are asked to call 719-390-5555

Requesting Public Assistance UPDATE 10:11 PM : Natsuo was located, he is uninjured and doing well. We want to thank... Posted by Monument Police Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

