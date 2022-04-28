Advertisement

Minor injuries reported in 3-vehicle pileup involving Springs school bus

The crash involved a school bus, car and an SUV and happened at the intersection of Union and...
The crash involved a school bus, car and an SUV and happened at the intersection of Union and Constitution.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:59 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A chain reaction crash involving a school bus clogged a busy intersection during the Thursday morning commute.

The bus, a car and an SUV were all traveling southbound on Union towards Constitution when one of the vehicles stopped abruptly in the intersection, causing a three-car pileup. Police are investigating unconfirmed reports that an emergency vehicle traveling west through the intersection caused the sudden stop.

Three kids were on the bus at the time of the crash but were all uninjured. Others involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Police tell 11 News at least one of the drivers will be cited but didn’t say from which vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect believed to be dead after shelter in place, shots fired turned house fire in eastern El Paso County
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
Faculty at UCCS are holding a benefit concert Saturday, April 30 to support Ukraine and...
UCCS holding benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday; launching displaced scholar fund
4.29.22
Strong Wind Friday
Crash graphic
Driver identified in fatal crash east of Downtown Colorado Springs
Crash investigation on Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs 4/4/22.
Driver involved in 3-vehicle crash in early April dies from injuries