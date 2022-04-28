Minor injuries reported in 3-vehicle pileup involving Springs school bus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A chain reaction crash involving a school bus clogged a busy intersection during the Thursday morning commute.

The bus, a car and an SUV were all traveling southbound on Union towards Constitution when one of the vehicles stopped abruptly in the intersection, causing a three-car pileup. Police are investigating unconfirmed reports that an emergency vehicle traveling west through the intersection caused the sudden stop.

Three kids were on the bus at the time of the crash but were all uninjured. Others involved in the crash sustained minor injuries.

Police tell 11 News at least one of the drivers will be cited but didn’t say from which vehicle.

