Manning family creates scholarship fund at Georgia Tech to honor Demaryius Thomas

Peyton and his wife Ashley Manning have announced the creation of the Demaryius A. Thomas Scholarship Endowment at Georgia Tech, honoring the former Broncos wide receiver following his death in December of 2021.

The Mannings created the scholarship through their non-profit “The PeyBack Foundation.” It will provide academic scholarships to incoming freshman attending Georgia Tech. Thomas played at Tech from 2007-2009 before being drafted by the Broncos 22nd overall and playing for 10 seasons.

“Demaryius Thomas was an incredibly talented and unselfish teammate, but more importantly, he was a special person and friend,” Peyton Manning said in a release. “An important part of Demaryius’ legacy was the way he inspired the next generation to pursue their dreams with the same perseverance and determination that defined him. Through this scholarship to Georgia Tech, Demaryius will have a lasting impact on deserving youth from his hometown area who can follow in his footsteps and accomplish great things in life.”

Georgia Tech also announced the creation of “Demaryius Thomas Day,” which will be recognized annually on 8/8. Thomas wore No. 88 for most of his college and professional career.

Thomas died suddenly at his home in Georgia on December 9, 2021, just days before his 34th birthday.

