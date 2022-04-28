Advertisement

Man convicted of killing 8-year-old girl set to be executed next month

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at Georgia's state prison in Jackson.(Georgia Department of Corrections)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:38 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing an 8-year-old girl and raping a 10-year-old girl more than 45 years ago is scheduled to be executed next month.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward announced Wednesday that Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. is set to be executed on May 17 at the state prison in Jackson.

Presnell, who’s 68, is accused of abducting and attacking the two girls as they walked home from school on May 4, 1976. He was convicted in August 1976 on charges including malice murder, kidnapping and rape and was sentenced to death.

His death sentence was overturned in 1992 but was reinstated in March 1999.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect believed to be dead after shelter in place, shots fired turned house fire in eastern El Paso County
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2015 photo, a honeybee works atop a zinnia in Accord, N.Y. A shipment...
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
Crash investigation on I-25 4/20/22.
21-year-old man from Peyton dies following a crash on I-25 north of Colorado Springs
Faculty at UCCS are holding a benefit concert Saturday, April 30 to support Ukraine and...
UCCS holding benefit concert for Ukraine Saturday; launching displaced scholar fund