Colorado school districts discuss return of lunch fees for 2022-2023 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several local Southern Colorado school districts are working to determine if they will return to having families pay for school lunches in the 2022-2023 school year.

This comes after federal money has been helping families pay for school lunches over the past two years.

District 49 is discussing the possibility of the prices of lunches returning. They talked about this in a board meeting on Wednesday. The D-49 Director of Nutrition Services spoke during the meeting saying congress did not include the extension of meal waivers they have been operating on so now they have to go back to normal operations, -which means they have to reinstate meal charging prices and increase meal prices from what they were two years ago.

Here is how the program would break down within the district:

Nutrition Services Update: Next School Year Lunch Fees Will Return More information is provided here, a video portion... Posted by School District 49 on Thursday, April 28, 2022

D-49 tells 11 News this is just the beginning of the process and the board introduced the idea on Wednesday and officials will vote on this price increase during the next board meeting in May. Click here to read more from D-49.

Officials for District 11 say they are going to reinstate the cost of lunches for the next school year.

District 2 tells 11 News they will not see a change for families and breakfast and lunch will continue to be free. 11 News reached out to D-20 on the topic, we didn’t hear back by the time this article was published.

If you want to see if you qualify for a free meal through the national free and reduced lunch program click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.