GALLERY: Colorado scenery and wildlife photos by Christina Ardolino

"Momma moose and her little bubb's."
"Momma moose and her little bubb's."
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT
(KKTV) - There’s a reason the Centennial State is also called “Colorful Colorado!”

It’s no secret, people loving living in and visiting Colorado. One resident who takes advantage of the great outdoors is Photographer Christina Ardolino. Christina is also a regular contributor to KKTV 11 News, and we LOVE sharing off her photos and videos!

We enjoy her work so much, we dedicated a gallery to her. Take a second to scroll through her work from the past few years. If you are a photographer who would like to regularly contribute to KKTV, email AKeith@kktv.com and put in the subject line “Colorado photographer.”

