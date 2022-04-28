Advertisement

Fire under control near Fountain Creek Regional Park

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:45 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have a small brush fire burning near Fountain Creek fully contained.

A passerby on I-25 saw the fire from their car around 3:30 a.m. and called 911. Fire crews found the blaze burning south of the Duckwood trailhead in Fountain Creek Regional Park. Firefighters said they had some trouble hiking into the area to reach the fire due to its location a mile west of Highway 85.

At 5:40 a.m., crews appeared to be getting a handle on it, though a sizable plume of smoke was still visible.

Just before 7, the city of Fountain confirmed the fire was under control and 50 percent contained. It was declared fully contained by 10:30 a.m. The blaze burned under an acre. No structures were ever threatened.

“The mild weather conditions this morning made it easier for fire crews to get this fire under control quickly,” the city of Fountain said.

The cause is still unknown. Investigators said there was no evidence of a homeless camp in the area and speculated it could have been sparked by lightning in the area Wednesday.

