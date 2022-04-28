D-11 announces low-to-no cost after-school enrichment programming expansion at 7 schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (D-11 News Release) - The following is a news release from D-11 sent to the public on April 27, 2022:

During the regular D11 Board of Education meeting on April 27, 2022 the D11 Board of Education approved funding to expand after-school enrichment programming at seven more D11 elementary sites. This programming will be offered at these schools at little or no cost to the families, providing families savings on after-school daycare.

Beginning in August, Trailblazer, Adams, Audubon, Freedom, Midland/West ES, King, and Rudy Elementary Schools will offer a limited number of openings for free or low-cost after school enrichment programs for students in kindergarten through fifth grades. Please stay tuned for more details about the combined West ES/Midland program location. Students participating in these programs will participate in fun learning activities designed to extend and enrich the regular school day. Additionally, through work with D11 community partners, students will experience both on-site expert presentations and field trips to local learning extension opportunities.

The goal of these enrichment programs will be to extend low-to-no-cost learning and play opportunities for our students, in a safe and supervised structure, while providing families savings on after-school daycare. Similar programs at Monroe and Twain elementary schools have been successful over the past few years, and will also continue to serve D11 students.

We are excited to share this opportunity with our D11 students and families!

