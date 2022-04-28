Car’s engine, transmission falls out onto road after suspected DUI driver crashes into pole

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A car’s engine and transmission fell out onto the road after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a pole.

Officers responded to Stetson Hills and Charlotte in northeast Colorado Springs around 1:30 a.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash. CSPD told 11 News on scene that a car going eastbound on Stetson Hills reportedly hit a pole at the intersection, and kept driving about 200 yards as the engine, transmission and entire front end of the car fell out onto road.

Police say the two people in the car were not injured, and the crash appears to be DUI-related.

The intersection remains closed at 4 a.m. as crews clean up the debris.

