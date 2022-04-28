Cargo truck crashes on I-25 in the Fountain area late Wednesday night

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - One person had minor injuries following a crash involving a cargo truck along I-25 near Fountain Wednesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., the Fountain Fire Department was called to the crash along southbound I-25 near mile marker 132. The area is south of Colorado Springs. The driver of the cargo truck had to be extricated and taken to the hospital, no serious injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Colorado State Patrol

