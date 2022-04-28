Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:39 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting and house fire in El Paso County Thursday night
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low

Latest News

Colorado State tight end Trey McBride (85) is upended by Hawaii defensive back Chima Azunna (0)...
CSU Ram Trey McBride selected by the Arizona Cardinals in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft
Judge Ramsey Lama
Judge who would have handled the Barry Morphew trial resigns, citing health reasons
FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Nov. 5, 2021.
Astroworld movie released despite lawyers’ concerns
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law