Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships

Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard University. He earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:02 AM MDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama high school valedictorian announced he will be attending Harvard University after getting more than $3 million in scholarships from dozens of colleges.

Kylan Benson has earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions. He is the class valedictorian at Ramsay IB High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and will graduate in 2022 with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 on the ACT and other academic and civic honors.

During a news conference Wednesday, Benson announced he is going to Harvard University, WBRC reports.

“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially with how selective schools of that caliber are. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor,” Benson said.

Benson said he hopes to carry the foundation he received at Ramsay forward with him into the future. He said he attended the high school “because of the rigorous and internationally recognized” International Baccalaureate program.

“Being an IB scholar helped me stand out as a candidate for admission to the schools that I applied to. The IB program stresses being a global-minded citizen, and this has deepened my passion for serving the world. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do in the future, but I’ve been considering politics, foreign service or even nonprofit work. Anything that gives me the influence to positively impact others gives me personal fulfillment,” he said.

