FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Emergency lines remain down in Fremont and Custer counties Thursday.

CRCA 911 Lines Are Down 911 Lines into Fremont & Custer County 911 are currently down. Our backup plan of routing calls... Posted by Fremont County Emergency Management on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The Fremont County Office of Emergency Management told 11 News they don’t have an estimated restoration time but are working to resolve the issue.

In the meantime, citizens can still call 911; the call will just be routed through Pueblo.

