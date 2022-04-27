Advertisement

WANTED: Man suspected of attempted murder and child abuse in the Colorado Springs area

Rashawn Marquez.
Rashawn Marquez.(Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a man wanted for attempted murder.

On Wednesday, the organization shared some details on the charges against 19-year-old Rashawn Marquez. Marquez is suspected of attempted murder, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, assault, reckless endangerment, child abuse, and several other serious charges.

Crime Stoppers didn’t provide specific details on the case or cases Marquez is tied to. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading the the arrest of Marquez. Call 719-634-7867 with any useful information, you can remain anonymous.

11 News has reached out to authorities for more information on what case(s) Marquez is connected to.

