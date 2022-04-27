3 including child killed in Denver shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in Denver.

Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex off North Dunkirk Street and 60th Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“Officers quickly responded and located three people inside an apartment that were deceased. They had been shot multiple times,” said Cmdr. Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department.

The victims were a man, woman and a young boy, Clark said.

The shooter remains on the run. Police currently do not have any suspect information, and it’s unknown whether the shooting was random.

We will update this article as we learn more.

UPDATE: The three shooting victims in the 5900 block of N. Dunkirk St. were pronounced deceased on-scene. The victims are an adult female, adult male, and male child. The circumstances and suspect information remain under investigation at this time. https://t.co/fWl4sIqk3V https://t.co/QxaRTJsv4Z — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.