3 including child killed in Denver shooting
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:37 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people, including a child, were killed in a shooting in Denver.
Police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex off North Dunkirk Street and 60th Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“Officers quickly responded and located three people inside an apartment that were deceased. They had been shot multiple times,” said Cmdr. Matt Clark with the Denver Police Department.
The victims were a man, woman and a young boy, Clark said.
The shooter remains on the run. Police currently do not have any suspect information, and it’s unknown whether the shooting was random.
We will update this article as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.