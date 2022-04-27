Advertisement

“You are not alone”: State officials sign mental health bill into law Wednesday

State officials sign mental health bill into law Wednesday, improving access to mental health services for Coloradans in crisis
Mental Health
By Nicole Heins
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM MDT
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A bill requiring crisis system facilities and programs, including mobile crisis programs and crisis walk-in centers will be signed by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera Wednesday. The legislation will reportedly provide lifesaving mental health and substance use disorder services to Coloradans through the Colorado crisis system.

The bill, “requires crisis system facilities and programs, including crisis walk-in centers and mobile crisis programs, to meet minimum standards to provide mental health and substance use disorder services. The bill clarifies that crisis system facilities and programs shall provide behavioral health services to individuals experiencing a substance use disorder crisis. Mobile crisis programs and crisis walk-in centers shall provide crisis services to any individual, including youth of any age”.

The legislation will be signed at 1 p.m. Wednesday, you can watch the bill signing below:

Today as acting Governor, I am signing legislation requiring crisis system facilities and programs, including mobile crisis programs and crisis walk-in centers, to provide lifesaving mental health and substance use disorder services to Coloradans through the Colorado crisis system.

Posted by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Lieutenant Governor Primavera signed the bill as acting Governor, while Governor Jared Polis is out of the country. This is the first time she has ever signed a bill into law and is grateful it has to do with mental health.

11 News spoke to Moe Keller from Mental Health Colorado Wednesday. This bill is aiming to help youth, those with disabilities, and Coloradans with substance abuse disorders.

“I would say it’s not important right now, it always has been,” says Keller. “We’re seeing a great increase in the number of adults and children who will have been affected by anxiety disorders, depression, and even suicide attempts”.

Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, Dr. Morgan Medlock, State Behavioral Health Commissioner, Rep. Mary Young, Rep. Rod Pelton, Sen. Chris Kolker and Sen. Kevin Priola will be at the event.

The bill will go into effect July 1, 2022. Click here to read more on the bill.

Mental Health Colorado says it’s always important to ask for help, no matter the circumstance. “Don’t hide it and hold it in... that doesn’t help. You are not alone, the majority of other youngsters are feeling the same way... It is absolutely OK to say hi I am feeling anxious I am feeling stressed I am feeling depressed and I would like to talk to somebody about it,” says Keller.

Anyone can reach out to the Colorado Crisis Hotline, which is open 24/7. You can call them at 1-844-493-TALK or text “TALK” to 38255.

