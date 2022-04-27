Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash in northeastern Colorado Springs killed one person.

Officers responded to Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a serious crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital; one died and the other is in critical condition and is being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the truck were treated for minor injuries.

At this time, speed and alcohol are considered potential factors in this crash. At the time of this writing, no one has been arrested for this crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but reopened around 3 a.m.

Briargate Pkwy/Chapel Hills Dr is closed in all directions until further notice due to a serious traffic accident. Seek alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.