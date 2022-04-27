Advertisement

Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs

Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022(KKTV/Timothy Page)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:31 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:46 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash in northeastern Colorado Springs killed one person.

Officers responded to Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a serious crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital; one died and the other is in critical condition and is being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the truck were treated for minor injuries.

At this time, speed and alcohol are considered potential factors in this crash. At the time of this writing, no one has been arrested for this crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but reopened around 3 a.m.

