Remains of missing man found in the Phantom Canyon area of Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a search and rescue effort in February, the remains of a missing man were discovered nearly a month later in the Phantom Canyon area of Fremont County.

The remains of Bobby Stringer were recovered on April 20, a day after BLM Rangers found them while conducting raptor counts. Stringer was reported missing on Feb. 21.

No other information was provided by the sheriff’s office. 11 News has reached out to the coroner’s office for more details. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of Stringer’s passing. The purpose of this article is to provide an update on a large search and rescue operation.

