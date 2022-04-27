Advertisement

Possible human bones found near Saguache County campground

A map of where the bones were located. The bones were found on April 25, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:59 AM MDT
CRESTONE, Colo. (KKTV) - Possible human bones have been recovered near a campground in Crestone.

Law enforcement responded to Saguache County Road 71 just outside the gate to North Crestone Campground Monday evening after a caller reported bones left along the road. A member of the sheriff’s office located the remains after getting on scene -- and said they looked like they had been burned.

“The bones did appear to be human in appearance and appeared to have been burned or cremated, as there was what appeared to be ashes mixed in with the bones,” the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Saguache County coroner and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation are now working with a forensic anthropologist to identify the remains. At the time of this writing, they have not been definitively confirmed as human, though the coroner suspects they are.

The bones are currently not believed to be missing women Suzanne Morphew or Kristal Reisinger, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at 719-655-2544.

