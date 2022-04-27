Advertisement

PHOTOS: Zoo Knoxville welcomes baby chimp on Earth Day

On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
On Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.(Zoo Knoxville via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) - Zoo Knoxville is welcoming a baby chimpanzee.

On Friday, which happened to be Earth Day, 37-year-old Binti gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

The zoo says Binti had an undisclosed complication, but her caretakers and veterinary team stepped in and she’s now recovering well.

Caption

While Binti gets her strength back, the Great Apes team is caring for the baby around the clock.

A name hasn’t been announced yet.

The zoo said it’s working with 32 other zoos to ensure there is a healthy population of chimpanzees, which are an endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Natsuo Raymos Bugg
14-year-old boy missing from Monument area found safe
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Shelter-in-place order for the Truckton area south of Yoder in El Paso County on Thursday
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Fire on Fort Carson 4/28/22.
Smoke visible from Fort Carson Thursday
New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station