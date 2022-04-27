Advertisement

MISSING: Colorado Springs police ask for help with locating Santino Cardella

Santino ‘Tino’ Cardella.
Santino ‘Tino’ Cardella.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs shared a photo of a 27-year-old man on Wednesday hoping the public could help locate him.

Santino “Tino” Cardella could be in the downtown area of Colorado Springs as well as the city of Fountain. Police add that Cardella is a transient, and they would like to check on his welfare. A photo of Cardella is at the top of this article.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 719-444-7000.

