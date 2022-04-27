At least 1 injured in east Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have located one gunshot victim following a reported shootout in an east Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Callers told police two people traded as many as 20 shots in the 1400 block of Potter Drive around 4 a.m. before fleeing the scene. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound in a vehicle nearby and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting victim is not cooperating with the investigation, a lieutenant told 11 News. The second person involved has not been located.

Police have recovered some shell casings but could not give 11 News an exact number. At the time of this writing, they have not confirmed witness accounts of 20 shots fired.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

