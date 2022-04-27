Advertisement

At least 1 injured in east Colorado Springs shooting

Police on the scene of a shooting near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard on April 27, 2022.
Police on the scene of a shooting near Potter Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard on April 27, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:14 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have located one gunshot victim following a reported shootout in an east Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Callers told police two people traded as many as 20 shots in the 1400 block of Potter Drive around 4 a.m. before fleeing the scene. Officers found one person with a gunshot wound in a vehicle nearby and transported him to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting victim is not cooperating with the investigation, a lieutenant told 11 News. The second person involved has not been located.

Police have recovered some shell casings but could not give 11 News an exact number. At the time of this writing, they have not confirmed witness accounts of 20 shots fired.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Natsuo Raymos Bugg
14-year-old boy missing from Monument area found safe
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Shelter-in-place order for the Truckton area south of Yoder in El Paso County on Thursday
Fire on Fort Carson 4/28/22.
Smoke visible from Fort Carson Thursday
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Nearly a million children could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under...
Colorado school districts discuss return of lunch fees for 2022-2023 school year